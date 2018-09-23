£933 per new parent savings available

Sinn Féin Colr. Sharon Duddy has urged new parents to register for the Childcare Voucher Scheme before the deadline for new entrants closes on October 4. Young couples could save £1,866 per year annually by being on the scheme.

Colr. Duddy said: “In March this year, a six month extension to the scheme was secured and since then Sinn Féin have been lobbying to keep Childcare Vouchers open to new entrants, alongside Tax-Free Childcare, as part of a comprehensive and flexible package of childcare support for working families.”

Contact the Employers For Childcare helpline on 0800 028 3008 or email hello@employersforchildcare.org for advice.