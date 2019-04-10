A Derry Girls state of mind: Season 3 confirmed by Channel 4

Channel 4 have confirmed that there will be a Season 3 of Derry Girls following an epic finale with an unlikely twist in which the wee English fella James managed to upstage Bill Clinton during his historic visit to the city.

As the credits rolled on Season 2, Channel 4 announced that the hit comedy will be returning for a third season, much to the delight of fans, many of whom took to Twitter to express their joy.

In fact the show was trending at Number One on Twitter for Ireland and number Seven worldwide for a time.

Last night’s episode saw the fearless fivesome almost come undone as James announced he was returning to London to help his mother who turned up out of the blue with her great eyebrows to reclaim him, with her fledgling self-adhesive label (a.k.a. sticker) business. Cue disbelief among the other young cast members, with an emotional scene between Michelle in her cousin, during which she informed him by Magazine Street gate that he was now indeed a Derry Girl, as being one was actually a state of mind.

Historic presidential visit aside, Donegal again featured as the men of the Quinn household went on a covert mission to find the Clintons, ending up completing a fruitless five-hour circuit of Burt in Inishowen.

Everyone from Derry ex-pats to TV presenters and politicians were Tweeting about the episode, with many pointing to the 90s soundtrack and the resonance to President Clinton’s words to the tens of thousands gathered to see him back in Derry back in November 1995 as the threat of a No Deal Brexit looms large.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long MLA Tweeted today: “BillClinton’s speech on #DerryGirls last night was a moving reminder of the optimism & desire for progress that drove the peace process.

“Today, on #21st anniversary of #GFA, we need the same sense of hope & ambition for better if we’re to continue building our future together.”

And Channel 4 put minds at ease last night after the show by reconfirming in a Tweet: “That might be the end for series 2 of #DerryGirls, but don’t worry it will be returning for series 3!”