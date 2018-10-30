‘A Night in November’ coming to The Playhouse

A unique adaptation of Marie Jones’ well known exploration of sectarianism, gender and class, ‘A Night in November’, will open in Derry next week.

The Playhouse’s new production of the thought-provoking one man show tells the story of a Protestant dole clerk dealing with his cultural identity crisis in 1990s Northern Ireland.

Running from TuesdayNovember 6 to Saturday, November 10 at 8pm, with an extra matinee performance on Sunday, November 11 at 3pm, The Playhouse’s new production will star acclaimed local actor Gerry Doherty in the role of Kenneth.

Directed by Kieran Griffiths, the show gives voice to quietly bigoted Kenneth McCallister, who questions his previous sectarian views after witnessing extreme abuse at the famous football game between the north and south of Ireland in 1994.

“’A Night in November’ was inspired by that awful night in November in 1993, just weeks from the Greysteel Shootings, where fans caught up in a grotesque celebration of murder, cause a major tipping point and crises in the mind of fictional character Kenneth,” the Director said.

Kieran Griffithis added: “Attending this ‘beautiful game’ with his bigoted father-in-law ignites a psychological evolution, which redefines the very core of his identity.”

Gerry has been on the local stage since 1989. He has worked on several plays at The Playhouse, including ‘Kings of the Kilburn High Road’, ‘Bouncers’, Seamas Keenan’s ‘Star Men’ and ‘Over The Wire’. Recent roles include ‘Packie’s Wake’ and Brian Foster’s ‘From the Camp to the Creggan’ at The Millennium Forum.

He has appeared in numerous films including ‘Man about Dog’, ‘50 Dead Men Walking’, ‘5 minutes of Heaven’ and ‘Everything in this Country Must’.

Tickets for ‘A Night in November’ are £10/ £12 (opening night offer- all tickets £5) and are available from the Playhouse box office on (028)71268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.