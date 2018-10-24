The Playhouse’s new realisation of Marie Jones’ much loved one man show ‘A Night in November’ has added an extra performance to its run.

The play, which tells the story of a protestant man dealing with his cultural identity crisis in 1990s Northern Ireland will run from Tuesday, November 6 to Saturday 10 at 8pm, with an extra matinee performance on Sunday, November 11 at 3pm.

Performed in the West End and Off Broadway, this much loved one man show, has been described as “Jones at her best: detailed, fast-moving and very funny.” (The Guardian).

Quietly bigoted Kenneth McCallister questions his previous sectarian views after witnessing extreme abuse at the famous football game between the north and south of Ireland in 1994.

Directed by Kieran Griffiths, The Playhouse’s new production will star actor Gerry Doherty in the role of Kenneth. Gerry has been on the local stage since 1989. He has worked on several plays at The Playhouse, including Seamus Keenan’s ‘Star Men’ and ‘Over the Wire’. He has appeared in numerous films including ‘Man about Dog’, ‘50 Dead Men Walking’, ‘5 minutes of Heaven’ and ‘Everything in this Country Must’ (nominated for an Oscar in the short film category), to name but a few. He recently performed the role of Oscar in The Playhouse production of ‘The Bog Couple’ by Liam Campbell, which will return to a bigger stage at The Millennium Forum in January 2019.

Director Kieran Griffiths said: “This story of football and sectarianism opens a new door to the cultural, domestic and internal divisions of the darkest days of the Troubles. In this context this man’s desire to reconcile his personal and cultural identity is gratifying and affecting; audiences are treated to a man beginning a stunning journey of defiance.”

Tickets are £10/ £12 (opening night offer- All tickets £5) and are available from the Playhouse box office on (028)71268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.