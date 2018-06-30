‘A real vote of confidence in our city and our talent’

The President of Derry’s Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer McKeever, said the announcement of the new FinTrU jobs for Derry as was “exceptional news for the North West economy.”

She added that the decision by FinTru to bring such highly skilled jobs to service the global financial sector was significant for this region.

“The investment is a real vote of confidence in our city, our talent pool, our infrastructure and our business environment,” she said.

“It is further evidence that Derry has the right stuff when it comes to attracting high quality investment.

“FinTrU has stated today that the company had ‘no hesitation’ in expanding into the North West as it is a highly attractive location with an abundance of skills.”

Jennifer McKeever added: “We continue to see the fruits of great efforts made by all stakeholder in positioning Derry as a great place to do business and that hard work will continue.”