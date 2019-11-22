‘A Stitch In Time’ decision a welcome step

People Before Profit Councillor and Westminster candidate Shaun Harkin has said the retention of the ‘A Stitch In Time’ artwork atop Rosemount Factory is a “step in a renewed effort to properly honour our shirt factory workers”.

The Derry & Strabane Councillor said: “People across the city will welcome the decision by the Council to repair and keep the Stitch in Time artwork up on Rosemount factory. I know my mother who worked in the Rosemount shirt factory wholeheartedly agrees. This should be a step in a renewed effort to properly honour and celebrate the contribution of Derry ‘factory girls’.

“I will be attending the event honouring the shirt factory workers in the Guildhall on December 6th.”

Colr. Harkin added: “The Derry and Strabane Council agreed with People Before Profit’s proposal to hold a ‘Workers Rights and Social Justice Week’ of events in the lead up to May Day next year - and we will be making sure the contribution of the shirt factory workers features centrally.

“The goal of the week of events is to bring a focus on and mark the efforts of ordinary people from all backgrounds and communities in winning equality and justice. With socialists in the Council this will no longer be ignored.

“A new organising committee open to all is currently being set up and I encourage anyone who wants to make sure the shirt factory workers are properly honoured for generations to come to get involved.”