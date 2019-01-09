A story of wyyle men and wyyle handlin’s...!

Rehearsals are in full swing at The Playhouse for the return of the dramatically funny production of ‘The Bog Couple’.

The story of a long-suffering, incompatible couple in Bogside in 1976 will be restaged at the Millennium Forum from Wednesday, January 30 to Saturday, February 2.

The play, which sold out its first run at The Playhouse in February 2018, is written by lecturer in English and an independent writer and scholar Dr Liam Campbell and directed by The Playhouse’s Director and Producer Kieran Griffiths.

Inspired by Neil Simon’s ‘The Odd Couple’, but set in the Rossville Flats in the Bogside in the height of the Troubles, the laugh out loud comedy received rave reviews and standing ovations.

“We’re just delighted to reunite the best of acting talent to go again, including Pat Lynch and Gerry Doherty star as everyone’s favourite two Bogside men - one a Catholic and one a Protestant; one is an easy-going, slob and one an obsessive perfectionist preoccupied with neatness,” Director Kieran Griffiths said.

Tickets from £12.50. To book contact The Millennium Forum 028 7126 4455 or www.millenniumforum.co.uk.