A5 announcement ‘a massive boost’ - McCallion

Foyle Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has welcomed confirmation that construction work is to begin on the A5 Derry-Dublin road in the New Year.

Mrs McCallion was commenting after the Department of Infrastructure today published its decision to proceed with the first phase of the project following a lengthy planning process.

The first phase will see 15km of the road from Newbuildings to Strabane upgraded as part of the cross-border plans to develop a route from Derry and Donegal to Dublin via Aughnacloy.

“This is a massive boost in terms of addressing the infrastructural deficit in Derry and connecting the North West to Dublin,” Mrs McCallion said.

“The A5 and A6 roads are essential to the economic development of the North West and with work already underway on the Derry-Belfast route, today’s announcement is another huge vote of confidence for the future of the North West economy.

“Other projects such as the new North-West Transport Hub will complement the work on both road projects and will be crucial in securing economic recovery for Derry by redressing the city’s historical lack of infrastructure and connectivity.”

Mrs McCallion said Sinn Féin Ministers in the Assembly were to the fore in progressing these economic building blocks for this region, adding:

“I would like to pay tribute to all those who have put in so much hard work and effort to get us to this stage”.