A5 must take priority over Boris Johnson’s fantasy bridge: MP

Tory MP Boris Johnson’s support for a bridge between Ireland and Scotland has been branded ‘fantastical’ by Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley who has reiterated her call for the prioritisation of the A5.

Mr. Johnson has newly indicated support for a Hiberno-Scottish link - first mooted in the DUP 2015 Westminster election manifesto but subsequently dropped from their 2017 document.

Ms. Begley said: “The vast majority of people in this area want to see the necessary improvements to the A5 happen as quickly as possible and are frustrated by the repeated delays as a result of unrepresentative legal challenges.

“On this basis of safety and priorities, it is clear that the A5 should be developed rather than indulge in fantasies such as Boris’ bridge.”