Abandoned lorry and attempted hijacking of bus spark two more Derry alerts

There have been two further security alerts in Derry this Monday evening, sparked by an abandoned lorry near the Glen and the reported attempted hijacking of a bus in Galliagh, the PSNI have confirmed.

Police said they were investigating the abandonment of a lorry on the Northland Road and the attempted hijacking of a service bus in Greater Shantallow.

"We are responding to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Northland Road close to the Glenbank Road junction. Please avoid the area at the time," police warned shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday evening.

Approximately an hour later the PSNI said they were also probing the reported hijacking in Galliagh.

"We can confirm that there has been an attempted hijacking of a local bus service in the area of Moss Road.

"We are responding to these incidents with public safety remaining our top priority," the PSNI said.

The force said the Glen Development Initiative has been opened as a rest centre in the event of evacuations arising from the Northland Road incident.