Abercorn Road to get £500k facelift

An important thoroughfare connecting the city centre with the Bishop Street and Bogside areas is to get a £500,000 facelift over the winter, it’s been revealed.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has received a letter of offer from The Executive Office (TEO) for £457,306 to carry out façade improvements to properties along Abercorn Road.

The works, which were detailed at a meeting of the Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee on Wednesday are set to be completed by April 2019.

The spruce up is taking place as part of the Urban Villages Initiative, which aims to improve community relations and develop thriving places in areas with a history of deprivation and community tension.

UVI is overseen by the TEO with DC&SDC as lead delivery partner for the Abercorn Road revitalisation scheme.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, said: “I am delighted that this significant investment in the Abercorn Road area is now coming to fruition and the residents and businesses in that area can now look forward to a number of improvements which can help regenerate the area and help unlock its potential.

“As well as the undoubted lift this work will have for businesses in the area, the façade improvements planned will present a vibrant first impression to visitors passing through one of the City’s main gateways.”

Linsey Farrell, UVI Programme Director, said: “It is great to see the Abercorn Road Regeneration Scheme getting underway. With the nearly £500,000 of Urban Villages Initiative investment this will be a significant improvement to the physical environment.”