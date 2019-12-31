Abolish Bord Bia levy on cattle for export and slaughter, beef farmers are under enough pressure says Donegal T.D. and Fianna Fáil farming spokesman Charlie McConalogue

Fianna Fáil farming spokesman Charlie McConalogue has called for the abolition of the Bord Bia levy on slaughtered or exported cattle.

“Beef farmers are at the pin of their collars with the downward spiral in beef prices and the severe hit on incomes they have taken over the past 12 months.

“The government have also failed to address suckler incomes which averaged at a paltry €8,000 in 2018,” said the Inishowen-based T.D.

He criticised his confidence and supply partners Fine Gael claiming the government’s delivery has been suspect and that it is “losing touch with people in rural Ireland.”

“In 2018, farmers paid close to €4million in levies to Bord Bia for cattle exported or slaughtered. Meanwhile, the exchequer contribution to the State Agency has been increased over the last three years to carve out new export markets, arising from Brexit.

"Given this, and as signal of solidarity with beef farmers, I will be supporting the policy to abolish this levy farmers pay on cattle and put this forward as party policy in the upcoming general election campaign,” he said.

