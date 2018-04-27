Abuse victims given key safety equipment

Victims of domestic abuse in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area are to be given equipment to help protect themselves, it’s been revealed.

The measures, including mobile phones, car dash cameras, CCTV and personal body-worn cameras, have been funded by the area’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

The funding has also been used to purchase a number of state-of-the-art personal safety devices. These will allow victims to remotely and discreetly make contact with emergency services who can then use GPS technology to find their location and make an immediate response to the scene.

Every year within the Causeway Coast and Glens there are around 2,300 domestic incidents. Over 1,000 of these cases involve assault or criminal damage.

Inspector Colin Shaw, domestic violence lead for Causeway Coast and Glens said: “This equipment will provide reassurance and comfort to those who most need it. Domestic abuse, stalking and harassment are serious offences and this equipment can be used to reduce some of the risks involved.”

Sharon Burnett, Chief Executive of Causeway Women’s Aid said: “Far too often the women we support are subjected to an ongoing campaign of stalking and domestic abuse long after their relationship has ended. This equipment is a tangible response from the PCSP and PSNI, addressing the problem at a local level and ensuring that victims have increased peace of mind and hope that the abuse will end.”

The 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse helpline can be contacted on 0808 802 1414.