Academy Road parking problem ‘intolerable’ for residents

Sinn Féin representative Hayleigh Fleming has said that the ongoing parking situation on Academy Road parking is ‘intolerable’ for local residents.

Ms. Fleming is in the process of organising a number of meetings including meetings with Transport NI (Road Service), the PSNI and local colleges to resolve the issue.

“Students and those who work in the city centre are coming and parking their cars on the walkway ways and blocking the streets from 8am until 6pm in the evenings,” she said, adding: “These cars are blocking drivers’ lines of sight when they are merging out onto the road and is potentially hazardous.

“Residents cannot get parked outside their own homes and are even finding it difficult to get up and down the Academy Road. Pedestrians pushing a pram or those in a wheelchair would have difficulty getting down the road due to the cars obstructing the pavements. It really intolerable for anyone resident having to go through this day after day.”