A road accident has sparked delays on the northern outskirts of Derry with police advising motorists to avoid the area.

"We are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the Beragh Hill Road," police advised, just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

"It is closed at the junction with Lenamore Road and Ballyarnett Village. Expect delays and try to use alternative routes. It is unknown how long diversions will be in place for," the PSNI stated.