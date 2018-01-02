‘Act now before any more pass away’ - survivor

A local man who suffered years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse at Termonbacca has said urgent action is needed before any more survivors pass away.

Patrick O’Rourke was speaking almost a year after the collapse of the Stormont Executive, which has resulted in the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry being left in limbo.

Patrick O'Rourke pictured after returning to Termonbacca where he suffered abuse as a child.

Mr. O’Rourke (73) was brought by his mother from their home in Donegal to St. Joseph’s Boys’ Home in Termonbacca at the age of five, and was put into the care of the Sisters of Nazareth in Derry for the next eight years.

During that time he suffered repeated violent attacks as well as episodes of sexual abuse at the hands of a gang of older boys at the home, which was to have life-long consequences for his health and well-being, challenges he said he has managed to overcome.

Mr. O’Rourke said he had spoken to many survivors however who were “really broken,” adding that “quite a few had passed on” since the Historical Abuse Inquiry.

He warned that the delays in implementing the recommendations was compounding the hurt and anguish of those victims still alive.

“I’m not worried for myself; I’m very careful not to portray myself as a victim, but some of the survivors I spoke to were really, really broken people. We are not into politics but I would appeal to those in such a position to assist, one last time, deal with us please.”

“I am well aware that with the breakdown, cancer victims and others are also being held up.

“But there’s a really pitiful and cruel side to this. Maybe they could deal with us now and I’m hoping and praying the politicians will get back to work soon. I am not worried about myself, but people have suffered in institutions and when they came out they faced a life of misery. Now they feel betrayed.”

Mr. O’Rourke journeyed from his home in Dublin to the city this month on a personal ‘memory walk’ to the sites he knew as a boy. He said he was doing so in solidarity with all the survivors.

The Inquiry was brought into being falmost five years ago and delivered its findings to the then First Minister and deputy First Minister, Arlene Foster and the late Martin McGuinness, on January 6, 2017, before being published later the same month.

The chairman of the HIA Inquiry, Sir Anthony Hart, back in June, wrote to the leaders of the political parties and later to Secretary of State James Brokenshire. In his correspondence to the politicians he wrote: “The implementation of our recommendations is urgent because so many of those who waited many years for their voices to be heard, and who anxiously await the implementation of our recommendations, are now advancing in years and/or in poor health.”

The Inquiry recommended that the Executive and those responsible for each of the institutions investigated by the Inquiry where they found systemic failings should make “a wholehearted” apology with an unconditional recognition “that they failed to protect children from abuse.”

The Inquiry also recommended that a suitable physical memorial to the victims be erected and that a Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse be appointed as an advocate, assisted by an Advisory Panel “consisting of individuals who as children were resident in residential homes.”

In terms of financial redress, the Inquiry called on the Executive to set up a publicly funded scheme, with lump sum payments to be issued to those who suffered institutional abuse as children.

Among the institutions investigated in Derry were St Joseph’s and Nazareth House Children’s Homes. Despite denials by some surviving Sisters, the Inquiry found that due to inadequate numbers and lack of State support, the Sisters allowed older children to take over the supervision of younger children, creating a situation which had disastrous and tragic consequences.

The Inquiry found that the Sisters did not take adequate steps to ensure they had enough funding.