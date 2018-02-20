Action urged over ‘unfair’ parking fines

Local people issued with “unfair” private car park fines have been urged to report the matter to the Consumer Council which has managed to get charges withdrawn in a succession of cases.

Dr. Catriona MacArthur, from the Consumer Council, confirmed that every case it has taken on to date, has resulted in the charges being dropped. She is now urging people to contact them directly if they are affected.

Local people have repeatedly raised concerns after being issued with fines by post or on the spot at privately operated car parks at retail and business complexes right across the north-west over recent years. Several car park operators have erected signs at private car parks, with warnings that motorists face financial penalties if they stay beyond a stipulated free parking time limit and have employed wardens to enforce this.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ ahead of the Consumer Parliament coming to the Guildhall in Derry on March 23, Dr MacArthur, who is the Consumer Council’s Director of Consumer Insight, Empowerment and Protection, said that the council was aware that the issue was one that was exercising consumers in Northern Ireland.

The council has now undertaken work to find out the legal standing of such penalties and the issue is one of many set to be raised at the forthcoming parliament.

Dr MacArthur added: “What we became aware of in Belfast was that when these companies came in and took over car parking, people were being issued unfair fines and there was nobody to go to for appeal. There’s the Ombudsman in Britain, but not in Northern Ireland.

“In Britain it is the car that has the liability for fines, here it is the driver. We decided to step in and collect the evidence to get some form of clarification in legislation and get an appeals body set up.

“We have had a number of complaints and we have been successful in overturning every one of these - in the region of 10 of these fines.”

The cost of the fines issued can vary but that have been reports of people being charged up to £90. Dr. MacArthur said the fines were often “disproportionate.”