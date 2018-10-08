Activists seize fireworks in Derry

Saoradh Doire members and community activists based at Junior McDaid House have seized dozens of packets of fireworks in the Creggan area.

The organisations said they have been actively patrolling the areas surrounding Creggan shops, Cromore Gardens and Rinmore Drive “in an attempt to curtail the ongoing issues with illegal fireworks”.

They said that following a public gathering at Creggan shops on September 27, Saoradh gave assurances that we would tackle the problem head on. Prior to that public gathering, Saoradh activists had already confiscated a number of packets of fireworks from youths in the area.

“Having been active on the ground over recent days and weeks and working alongside members of our community, Saoradh activists have again seized a large quantity of illegal fireworks from known anti social elements within the Creggan estate.

Speaking out about the issue, local Saoradh representative, Paddy Gallagher said: “In response to community concerns, Saoradh activists have gathered at flash-points routinely over the past number of weeks and having received information from the local community, visited an address and removed a large quantity of illegal fireworks that have been plaguing the area recently.

“Despite this welcoming development we will continue to monitor the area each night as we attempt to encourage the young people involved in this anti community activity to desist.”

As Halloween approaches and with dark nights creeping in, the local groups have asked that parents and guardians remind young people of the dangers of fireworks and the effects they have on our community.

“We encourage anyone with concerns regarding anti community activity to contact your local Saoradh representative or call to our offices at 14 Chamberlain Street. Alternatively you can contact us via Facebook or by phone on 028 7127 1967.”