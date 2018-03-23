Additional new lights installed at Cregganburn

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has welcomed the erection of additional lighting at the Cregganburn Park between Rosemount and the Glen.

Colr. Cusack said: “For a long time the amount of lights in this area has been limited due to the budget restrictions of the initial regeneration project, however we appear to be making progress now with the installation of more units. These lights will come as a welcome addition in improving the safety and accessibility of the greenway for park users.

“The lights on the steps are particularly welcome as the lack of illumination here could be treacherous and caused previous issues with the locking of the gates by the Safety Wardens.”

The lack of lighting had also led to issues with anti-social behaviour, Colr. Cusack said. Praising residents for their patience while funding for the project was addressed, Colr. Cusack added: “I’m delighted, after all the continuous lobbying of Council, that this request is now underway. I look forward to helping again with further improvements in this area which will make it an attractive and safe shared space for all.”