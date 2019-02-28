Gardai have confirmed they are investigating an aggravated burglary in Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal

The incident occurred at a house in the Lismoughry area on Wednesday, February 27 at approximately 4.30pm.

Two men entered the house and left with a small sum of cash. A female occupant of the house aged in her 30s was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact Gardaí in Raphoe on 074 9145114. Investigations are ongoing.