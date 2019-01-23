Alert ends after bomb probe officers remove suspected firearm

This evening's security alert sparked by the discovery of a firearm by police investigating Saturday night's bomb has ended, police have confirmed.

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene just before 6 p.m. and allowed the PSNI retrieve the suspected weapon for further examination.

No-one was evacuated from their home.

"The policing operation in Brandywell has been completed and thankfully did not need to evacuate any residents," said the PSNI.

"ATO have attended and enabled police forensic officers to recover a suspected firearm but will need to be examined further before we can confirm it’s capabilities," the force confirmed.