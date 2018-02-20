Alert following attempted burglaries in Galliagh

Sinn Féín Councillor Sandra Duffy has condemned a number of attempted burglaries in the Galliagh area over recent days.

Colr. Duffy was speaking after meeting with police regarding the issue of burglaries. During the meetings, she said, she relayed the concerns of local communities, and said police have assured her that they are addressing the issue.

She said: “Sinn Féin have been working with the Community Safety Team and Shantallow Teamworks in trying to provide local residents with information and home safety checks. I cannot stress enough the importance of residents locking doors and windows and not leaving valuable belongings in view of prospective thieves. People should also look out for neighbours and report anything suspicious to the relevant authorities.”