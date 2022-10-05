ALERT: Traffic collision near busy Derry roundabout
Motorists have been advised that a road traffic collision has occurred on one of Derry’s busiest main routes in the Waterside.
By Brendan McDaid
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:31 pm
- 1 min read
The PSNI cautioned drivers in Derry that there is currently disruption on Clooney Road, between Gransha Roundabout and Maydown Roundabout, due to the road traffic collision.A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are on scene and an operation is underway to clear fuel on the road.“There are delays, and please advise motorists to seek an alternative route, if possible.”