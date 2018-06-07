All change in the weather for Derry next week

The warm weather witnessed in Derry in recent days will be replaced with cooler temperatures next week, say the Met Office.

Temperatures in Derry in May and June were as high as 24°C but that looks set to change next week when temperatures are expected to reach as low as 14°C.

Temperatures in Derry look set to drop to as low as 14C next week. (Photo: Lee McKinney)

The average high temperature in Derry for June is 17°C but the city has basked in heat of 20°C plus every day since the beginning of the month.

People should notice a change in the temperature on Monday when the high temperature is expected to reach no higher than 14°C.

Forecasters predict the weather should start to turn and continue to be cloudy and overcast next week.

The drop in temperature comes after weeks of warm and sunny weather in Derry and throughout the rest of the North.

For a detailed weather forecast for Derry visit metoffice.gov.uk