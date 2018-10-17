All-day music and movie event with the Retrograde

Youth Takeover at the Nerve Centre is proud to present an all-day music and movie event in aid of local charities Foyle Search and Rescue and HURT.

Retrograde will combine both a family-friendly and 18+ event, so there’s something for everyone!

Kick back with a family-friendly afternoon, taking a moment to enjoy a historic slice of entertainment (and complimentary popcorn and sweets), with ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ screening in the Nerve Centre Cinema. The film will roll at 3pm until 5.30pm and tickets are priced at £3.

For the bigger kids, they have a double-bill of 80’s cult classics ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘The Fly’ (with complimentary pizza), alongside an exciting line-up of local DJ’s. Headlining the night at their on-site bar, the fantastic Queen and Disco will be wrapping it up with their signature sound and samples! Tickets are priced at £6 for both films and entry to the DJ sets.

All proceeds go to HURT and Foyle Search and Rescue. Book now through the Nerve Centre website, limited tickets available! Family-friendly event: https://nervecentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873595323 18+: https://nervecentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873595324

Youth Takeover at the Nerve Centre is a scheme funded by Derry City and Strabane Council to give young people experience of event management and promotion.