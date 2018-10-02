All £2.3m needed to construct the Top of the Hill Community Centre is now in place, a local Councillor has said.

Construction work is expected to start early in the New Year.

Sinn Féin Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson has welcomed the announcement from Department of Communities that they will invest £1million of funding towards the new Top of the Hill community centre.

Councillor Jackson said: “It’s good news that Neighbourhood Renewal Investment funding of £1million will go towards the capital costs of a new Top of the Hill community centre.

“Along with DCSDC commitment of £1.3 million, all funding has now been secured for this much needed project.

“The purpose built two story centre will be located on Trench Road in the grounds of the old Immaculate Conception College site right in the heart of the community. It will provide state of the art facilities for everyone young and old living in the greater Top of the Hill area.”