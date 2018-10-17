‘All you need is love and compassion’ - Derry family

Ahead of an information event on adoption on Friday October 26 at 2pm – 4pm in Holywell Trust, 10 – 14 Bishop Street, one local woman relates her own family’s story.

Adoption is the greatest gift you can give a child who needs a family. All you need is love and compassion.

Through no faults of their own, these children have been through so much. All they want is a caring family and a stable home. That’s all any of us want in life, to feel loved and protected.

The process can be a bit long, the journey rocky, but a worthwhile life changing experience to make.

My family and I decided to adopt about five years ago.

Through our training we learned so much. We were quite naive to learn the circumstances the children where living in. We were delighted when asked to care for a wee boy, who was three years and eight months . We have four birth children of our own, who are getting older now. We love children and have still lots of love to give, so why not give another child a loving home.

Bobby has been in and out of foster homes all his short life already. He was shy and scared when he first met us, but he soon came out of his shell. He was quite challenged for a while, but as time went on, he learnt to trust us, and let his barriers down. Bobby has other siblings, who he meets with once a year. This is very important to him as he needs to know who he is and where he came from. He needs to know his identity.

Bobby has brought love and laughter to our family, over the last three years. We adopted him two years ago and he has settled in so well. He is a big part of our family now and life would not be the same without him. Through good times and bad, we are so thankful to have him in our lives.

Adoption is a selfless act and a special rewarding role to take.

Our family is happy and proud to say that Bobby is our little son and brother. Bobby has now a better start in life with a bright future. We feel privileged to be part of that, and will be by his side wherever his life experiences and travels take him.

To find out more, contact Roisin Lynch, Social Work Manager Adoption, on 71314226 or email: roisin.lynch@westerntrust.hscni.net