Alley Theatre exhibition looks at ‘Inner Most Limits’

A new visual arts installation exhibition has opened in the Alley Theatre Gallery, Strabane.

Running until Friday, March 29, ‘Inner Most Limits’ is a set of large and small pieces full of colour and hard edge graphic elements by artist Gavin McCrea who is originally from Tyrone but now lives and works in Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal.

Having spent over 15 years as a surfer while also working in surfboard manufacturing, he draws his skills and experience from his love of the sea.

In this exhibition, you will see how Gavin utilises various processes and materials to immerse the viewer within both the painting process and the aquatic realm of the Atlantic.

‘Inner Most Limits’ varies from large to intimate pieces, with energetic gestural marks, paint drips, repeat patterns, screen print and hard-edge graphic elements.

The pieces incorporate various transparent substrates such as acetate, films, tape and polythene as an alternative to the more traditional materials.

These materials all reference the construction of surfboards and the translucency of the sea itself.

The transparency of the surfaces combined with stretchers made visible, exposed and occasionally concealed, produces art that situates itself somewhere between painting and sculpture.

McCrea has also created ‘paint-things’ - concentrated objects that populate the gallery adding scale, presence and proportion and giving the work a dynamic and immersive quality.

Gavin explained: “I am attempting to offer varying viewing options to the audience, offering the viewer a way to engage with the work from multiple vantage points and angles.”

For more information contact The Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com.