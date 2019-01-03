Alley Theatre launches Saturday guitar club and Mindset Mondays

The Alley Theatre, Strabane are offering the public the opportunity to develop their guitar playing skills at a new club every Saturday morning from tomorrow (Saturday, January 5).

The tuition will be delivered by local musician Ciaran Gallen and is an excellent opportunity for people to develop your skills whether you’re an absolute beginner, an experienced musician or at any point in between.

Ciaran has been playing the guitar for the past 20 years teaching in schools all around the North West and facilitating workshops.

A regular at the Alley Theatre, Ciaran also hosts the very popular Original Sinners nights giving local musicians an opportunity to play their ‘original’ music in front of a live audience.

“I am thrilled to be starting these classes in the Alley Theatre,” admitted Ciaran. “I will be teaching a range of exercises, scales and various styles and techniques that are conducive to becoming an accomplished player.

“Individual and group lessons are available allowing musicians of all levels the opportunity to meet up to learn and play together or for preparing for exams. All levels and ages are welcome.”

Classes are in six week blocks starting this Saturday at 10am. Individual lessons are £10 each for 25 minutes or group lessons (up to 3 people) are £8 each. Blocks of lessons must be paid at the start of term.

Meanwhile, Mindset Mondays starts this Monday (January 7) at the Alley Theatre from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Everything begins inside your mind and with the right mindset you can overcome health challenges, free yourself from habits that hold you back & succeed in any area of your life.

Mindset Monday is all about learning easy, but proven techniques that will help you live life on your terms. This is a free event taking place on the first Monday of every month. If you want to make positive, powerful, permanent changes in your life-joins me!

For more information and to book contact the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online at www.alley-theatre.com