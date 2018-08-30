Alley Theatre welcomes pipers

Two piping legends, Ireland’s Paddy Keenan and Scotland’s Fred Morrison will be performing as part of Tyrone Pipers Day on Saturday, September 8 at the Alley Theatre, Strabane.

The event will offer a full afternoon of workshops and masterclasses followed by an evening concert with these two piping stars.

The Alley Theatre will be alive with the sounds of pipes from 2pm – 5pm with a piping master class by Fred Morrison, while uilleann pipe maker Martin Gallen from Banba Pipes will be facilitating a ‘Reed Making Workshop’ in the Alley Theatre Gallery. In the Alley Café Area Noel Devine will also be hosting a Uilleann Piping Taster Session. All of the workshops are free and a must for anyone who wants to learn more or progress their abilities.

These events will follow up with an concert in the Alley auditorium at 8pm with Fred Morrison and Paddy Keenan. The duo are expected to blow up a storm with an exuberant pairing of Irish Uilleann and Scottish bellows-blown pipes. Daytime workshops are free with tickets for Fred Morrison and Paddy Keenan costing £16. To book contact The Alley Theatre on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com

Meanwhile enjoy an evening of music on Friday, September 7 from artists including Hughie Doherty, Indecision and Clara McHugh. This evening will bring awareness of mental health and addiction to the community through story and song.