Alliance returns and will field candidates in all DEAs

The Alliance Party will contest every District Electoral Area (DEA) in the elections to Derry City & Strabane District Council next month.

Philip McKinney will stand in the Waterside, John Doherty in Foyleside, Colm Cavanagh in The Moor, Danny McCloskey in Ballyarnett and Rachael Ferguson in Faughan.

And while the soft unionist party did not contest either of the Strabane DEAs in the last elections to the local authority in 2014, it has indicated that Scott Moore will stand for the party in Sperrin while Corey French will be running in Derg this time out.

Mr. McKinney said: “I and my fellow candidates are delighted to have been selected by Alliance to stand for the party in the various DEAs across DC&SDC.

“We are passionate about the local area and we will be taking Alliance’s message of a united community for all to voters across it. I have every confidence they will respond and help continue the growth of the party in the area.”

Ms. Ferguson agreed: “I have always been interested in local politics but felt my voice was not being represented. I noticed Alliance were working to get a continued presence back into the Derry-Londonderry area.

“The party’s beliefs have always been close to my own, particularly around the importance of integrated education. With integration being a big part of my life, I knew Alliance was the party for me.

“However, what spurred me to run was when the party recently announced some of its candidates for the local Council.

“The lack of a female representative spurred me to message Naomi Long about how to get involved in the party.

“Once I spoke to her, I felt empowered and knew I wanted to become a candidate. It was quite fitting it was on International Women’s Day.

“Being a young mother, I know first-hand not only the issues which matter to other parents and families but those which are important to everyone. From seeking funding for community groups to struggling for housing, from health waiting lists to fighting against the massive impact Brexit will have.”

Mr. Moore said: “We know there is a sense of frustration with politics throughout NI, with the inability of the DUP and Sinn Féin to restore the Executive and Assembly, and the crisis of Brexit. Alliance feels that frustration too. That’s why May’s election is an opportunity - to send a message to those parties and to vote for the politics you want to see, a positive politics which delivers for local people.”