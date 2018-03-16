Ally to the fore for ‘Communities United’ on St Patrick’s Day

Mention the name Ally Fitzpatrick at Studio 2 and the response is always positive: bright, bubbly, helpful, courteous, organised, punctual and a great dancer!

Ally will be one of the lead dancers in this year’s ‘Communities United’ St. Patrick’s Day parade.

An ever-present in the ‘Communities United – Together Building United Communities’ St. Patrick’s Carnival and the world-renowned ‘Communities United - TBUC’ Halloween Festival events, the young stalwart is synonymous with everything good about Greater Shantallow Community Arts’ Create, Connect, Inspire motto.

The 15-year-old St. Mary’s College student from Galliagh has been involved with GSCA/Studio 2 for over nine years, starting out with Irena Noonan’s ‘StreetFeet’ Dancing Troupe.

A winner of individual and group awards for dancing throughout the city and country, the teenager is proud of all her achievements in the dancing game.

Irena Noonan, ‘Communities United’ co-ordinator at GSCA, said: “We at GSCA are proud of all our dancers and this young lady is one of them. She has been an ever-present in the StreetFeet dance group and her bubbly personality always shines through. Ally has been a participant in all the NI Executive Office-funded workshops over the past six weeks and involved in the ‘Together Building a United Community (TBUC) project for a number of years.

Looking forward to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Ally said: “There’s a buzz about Studio 2 during the workshops and dance classes over the past six weeks in preparation for the parade. GSCA/Studio 2 is one big family no matter what part of the city you come from and I’m proud to be part of it. It’s more than dancing here at Studio 2. There are classes to suit everyone.

“I really enjoyed my time at the summer scheme last year and recently volunteered for fixing the costume department and getting everything arranged for St. Patrick’s Day.”