Almost 140 patients in west recalled in Neurology review

The Western Trust have confirmed that 137 neurology patients in local area are being recalled as part of a Neurology review in Belfast.

Patients potentially affected with conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease and Motor Neurone Disease in the western region have now received letters from the Belfast Trust informing them that they are to be recalled as part of the review.

A review is taking place of the work of neurology consultant Dr Michael Watt at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The Department of Health have said they are “very aware of the significant concerns which many patients and their families are currently experiencing and offers them our support and sympathy during what must be an extremely anxious time for them”.

The Department said its first priority is to ensure the Belfast Trust promptly completes the recall process so that all of the patients affected are reviewed to ensure that their diagnosis is appropriate and that they are receiving the right type of treatment and care.

More than 2,500 neurology patients in the north are being recalled, amid fears some patients may have been misdiagnosed.

The Department has directed RQIA to undertake a review of governance of outpatient services in the Belfast Trust with a particular focus on neurology services.

The review will then be extended as part of its rolling programme of inspections to cover all five HSC Trusts in Northern Ireland.