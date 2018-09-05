Almost 70 new jobs announced for Derry

Danske Bank has chosen Derry as the location for a new Customer Protection Centre with 67 new roles being created.

The new jobs including quality assurance managers and analysts, with starting wages of £17,000 to £18,000 a year.

The new Centre will be based in the upper floors of the Bank’s historic Shipquay Place building in the city centre.

Once fully operational the Centre will generate nearly £1.5 million annually for the local economy in salaries.

The Centre will complete due diligence checks on personal and business customers, as part of regulatory requirements for all banks to demonstrate an increased responsibility for knowing and understanding how customers operate their bank accounts.

As part of this process, banks now review customer information on an ongoing basis to ensure it is accurate and up-to-date.

Reviews of source of wealth are also standard practice across banks in accordance with Anti Money Laundering legislation.

These regulatory and legal requirements are in place to further protect customers and their accounts.

Invest Northern Ireland has offered Danske Bank £234,500 towards the creation of the roles.

Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director, Business & Sector Development, Invest NI said:

“This is a new and emerging function for Danske Bank operations throughout Europe in response to new financial crime and anti-money laundering legislation.

“As well as offering starting salaries in the region of £17,000-£18,000, those joining the team in the North West will receive high quality induction training, enjoy a modern working environment, competitive pension benefits, healthcare benefit and a defined career path.”

Danske Bank is the biggest bank in Northern Ireland, with an extensive network of branches and Business Centres, employing about 1,400 staff.

The Department for the Economy is working with Danske Bank to launch Assured Skills academies in the North West. The academies will provide pre-employment skills training for 40 people to gain the skills and experience required to kick start a career in the banking sector.

Stephen Matchett, Danske Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the economy in the North West through the provision of 67 new jobs. Our successful bid for this new centre to be located here, rather than at one of the Danske Bank Group’s existing European centres, ensures that we remain close to our customer base in Northern Ireland.

“This new team in Derry will be an additional resource supplementing existing teams in Lithuania and Poland, and will initially be responsible for completing the checks for customers here in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and London.

“We have already begun recruiting for this team and for the first Academy, with all the roles to be in place by 2020.”