Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy low at 0.89% but Derry hospital close to capacity

The number of COVID-19 patients in Altnagelvin remains very low at 0.89% but the Derry hospital is close to capacity, according to the latest Department of Health data.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 3:30 pm

At midnight on Monday ten people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Derry COVID-19 positivity jumps to 10.5%

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eleven of eleven ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 rate continues to rise in BT48 and BT47 post code areas of Derry

In terms of general occupancy 0.87% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.91% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 0.29% capacity left in the system; 6.94% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

DerryAltnagelvinDepartment of Health