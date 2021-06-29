Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy low at 0.89% but Derry hospital close to capacity
The number of COVID-19 patients in Altnagelvin remains very low at 0.89% but the Derry hospital is close to capacity, according to the latest Department of Health data.
At midnight on Monday ten people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eleven of eleven ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.87% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.91% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 0.29% capacity left in the system; 6.94% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.