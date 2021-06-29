Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy low at 0.89% but Derry hospital close to capacity

At midnight on Monday ten people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eleven of eleven ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.87% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.91% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 0.29% capacity left in the system; 6.94% were ‘awaiting admission.’