Altnagelvin’s new health and well-being hub opens

A new Health and Wellbeing Campus has opened at Derry’s Altnagelvin Hospital.

It is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, developed in partnership by Macmillan Cancer Support and the Western Trust.

Actor, writer and director, Adrian Dunbar, star of BBC drama, “Line of Duty” was among those at Tuesday’s opening.

The Campus incorporates a state-of-the-art Macmillan Support Centre and the recently refurbished Agnes Jones House.

It supports people affected by cancer and other long-term conditions in the Western Trust, as well as people from the Republic and Northern Trust area who are attending the Northwest Cancer Centre for treatment.

Services include information and signposting to local services, counselling, hairdressing and wig service, breast prosthesis fitting, complementary therapies, gentle exercise and welfare benefits advice.

Campus Manager Tara Boyle says: “Many people find dealing with a cancer diagnosis very confusing and isolating... It’s important for people to know that there is somewhere to go, someone to listen and lots of support to help people deal with their questions and concerns.”

Adrian Dunbar added: “It’s so important for people to have the right support at what can be a life-changing time.”

Macmillan’s Paula Kealey said: “At the Campus, important services are brought together in one place, making it easier for people to find the support they need.”