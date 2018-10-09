Amber warning issued for gusts up to 100mph this week

The Northern Ireland Weather and Flood Advisory have issued an early amber warning for Counties Derry, Donegal and the rest of the northern half of Ireland over an expected storm moving in on Friday.

In a statement the NI Weather and Flood Advisory Service said: “We are continuing to monitor a deep area of low pressure that is expected to affect Northern Ireland during Friday.

The amber weather warning was issued for Friday.

“Current data is indicating the risk of damaging wind gusts, possibly in excess of 80mph and even up to 100mph in exposed coastal areas.

“At this stage there is still some uncertainty regarding the storm and it may be subject to change. “However the public should be aware of risk of disruption to travel (especially ferry services), possible structure damage (ie damage to roof tiles), risk of downed trees and powerlines, Injuries and danger to life from flying debris and interruptions to power supplies.

“Heavy rain is also expected which may need to flooding in places along with risk of damage and flooding to coastal areas due to large waves over topping sea walls and defences.”

The body has cautioned that the warning will be kept under review , and may be subject to changes.

“Please stay tuned over the coming days, especially if you have outdoor or other events planned or are due to travel,” they advised.

The weather warning is valid from 4am to 9pm on Friday, October 12.

Met Eireann meanwhile has said: “There is the potential for a named storm to come close to Ireland later Thursday night and early Friday morning, as a deep area of low pressure is set to track northwards, to the west of Ireland.

“The exact track is still not certain, so keep in tune for updates and Met Éireann warnings. But at this stage, it looks as if it will be dry to start Thursday night. Then it is set to become extremely windy or stormy later Thursday night and for much of Friday morning.

“Strong to gale force and blustery south to southeast winds developing overnight will become southwesterly early Friday morning. This could well lead to some disruption, with some damaging gusts in places, but especially in exposed Atlantic coastal areas.

“There will be heavy rain, high seas and high tides too, with the added risk of coastal flooding. But the depression is set to clear quickly, so that Friday afternoon and early evening looks drier, with a few sunny spells developing. Winds will moderate considerably also.

“More rain is expected to sweep up from the south Friday evening and overnight and to continue well into Saturday, with spells of heavy and locally thundery rain in many places and also some flooding. Windy too, with strong southerly winds.”