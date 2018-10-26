An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar coming to Derry today

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit Derry later today (Friday), his second official visit to the city since he took office.

He will first visit the Apprentice Boys of Derry Museum and HQ and meet with senior members of the Apprentices Boys.

Mr Varadkar will then be travelling to the Rath Mór Centre in the Creggan where he will meet members of the local community as well as groups involved in the work of Creggan Enterprises.

This evening, the Taoiseach will speak at a St Columb’s Past Pupils Union Dinner in honour of Mark Durkan at the City Hotel.

Speaking ahead of the visit the Taoiseach said: “I am looking forward to returning to Derry.

“Today’s visit gives me the opportunity to meet with members of the wider community and to hear directly from them about their views on the political situation in Northern Ireland and of course the uncertainty being caused by Brexit.

“West Ulster - the North West region has significant growth potential and the Irish Government is committed to the cross-border initiatives underway which aim to boost development in the region.

“In particular, we are committed to increased investment in the region’s infrastructure network, including the much needed A5.

“I am also pleased to be attending the dinner for Mark Durkan later this evening and honouring his commitment to peace and reconciliation.”