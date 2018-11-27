Andrew Smyth is overall winner at Supervalu SuperStar Awards

A Dungiven man has been crowned as the overall SuperValu Action Cancer SuperStar for his phenomenal fundraising efforts, at an awards ceremony in Belfast last week.

Andrew Smyth also took home the Fundraising SuperStar title, at the awards, which recognised over 30 inspirational individuals from across the North.

Hundreds of nominations were received for the competition. SuperValu has been rewarding community spirit in the North with initiatives like this, since 2014.

The grand final was hosted by TV personality, Pamela Ballantine who crowned Andrew the overall SuperValu SuperStar 2018, presenting him with a £1,000 cash prize along with a £1,000 donation to his chosen charity.

Spanning almost a decade, Andrew’s fundraising journey started in June 2009 when he hosted a barn dance to raise money for the Ulster Cancer Foundation, raising over £4,000.

The success of this initial event led him to organise a further 10 dances, booking top local artists including Mike Denver, Nathan Carter and Derek Ryan and raising almost £90,000 for a number of regional charities.

However, ill health has meant that Andrew organised his last event recently, as he explained: “My mind is willing, but my body isn’t as able as it used to be so regretfully, I have had to call it a day on these big events, but what a wonderful way to go! “Being named the SuperValu SuperStar 2018 has given me a huge boost. I was so incredibly shocked to win but absolutely delighted.”

Brendan Gallen, Head of Marketing, Musgrave, said: “We were delighted to announce Andrew Smyth as the overall winner at this year’s event. We were blown away by his exceptional fundraising achievements over the years – to raise such a huge amount for the local community is a massive achievement and he should be incredibly proud of his hard work. He embodies what community is all about for us.

This year’s event introduced a series of new categories, including Young SuperStar, Fundraising SuperStar, Unsung SuperStar, Community Group SuperStar, Social Enterprise SuperStar, Action Cancer SuperStar and the overall SuperValu Action Cancer SuperStar award.