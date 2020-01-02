Angela Dobbins calls for resurfacing of road down into Culmore Point

A local councillor has called on the Department of Infrastructure to resurface the main road down into the former fishing village of Culmore.

SDLP Ballyarnett representative, Councillor Angela Dobbins, was speaking after DfI announced it was investing £350,000 in new footpath and road surfaces on a section of the Culmore Road as far as the entrance to the Culmore Point Road.

Colr. Dobbins said these works, which will start on January 6 and take 12 weeks to complete, were welcome. However, she said she believes the main road down and around Culmore Point should also be resurfaced.

“Whilst welcoming the planned works, I believe that this is not enough and that the whole of the Culmore Point Road should have been included.

"This road has been the main thoroughfare for dozens of heavy construction vehicles on a daily basis travelling to and from the new country park and has been the only route of entrance and exit to various development sites, including a large housing development.

"The road is now in a dire state and I have made representation and requests, following numerous complaints from residents, to Transport NI."

The Ballyarnett Representative added: “While these works are being carried out the safety of pedestrians and other road users is paramount and I would urge commuters and residents to have patience during the expected twelve weeks of work and to be more than mindful of the children going to the three schools in the area.”