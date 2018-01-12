Anger as vandals plunge Galliagh into darkness

A popular walking path in Derry has been plunged into darkness after vandals deactivated street lamps along its entire length.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy slammed those responsible for the wrecking spree in Linear Park.

She said: "It’s very sad that its just one week into the New Year and we have to be reporting this incident.

"On Wednesday night a group of young people broke every light along the Linear Park, known locally as the Black Pads.

"This is a disgraceful act of wanton destruction. A number of residents in the area contacted me regarding the incident in which they witnessed a group of young people shake every lamppost along the walkway until each light went out."

Residents have expressed outrage over the vandalism, which has been reported to the police, said Colr. Duffy.

"Local people are very angry, this is a popular path used by dog walkers and local residents.

"I have contacted the police regarding this incident and reported the lights being out.

"I would appeal to the young people involved to please have respect for the community in which you live and not wreck and destroy a community asset just for the ‘craic’, and once again leaving a hefty repair bill," she said.