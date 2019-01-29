Anger at torching of car outside busy Derry retail complex at weekend

The incineration of a car outside the Hatfield shops has sparked anger in the area.

Users of the retail park were confronted with the burning shell of the vehicle on Sunday morning.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said: “I was contacted by a number of local residents concerned that they were greeted by the shell of a burned out car in the car park there on Sunday. Details of this incident are still emerging and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward. I have reported this to the Council and hope this vehicle can be removed as soon as possible.”

Sergeant Dermot Butler said: “This incident was reported to us just before 6.30 am [on Sunday] and officers, along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the blaze was extinguished. It is understood the fire was started deliberately and officers are investigating. This vehicle was abandoned near a new commercial development and if the building had caught fire it would have potentially resulted in damage to the building, loss of business and disruption to the community.”