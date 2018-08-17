Anna Hyndman from the Rainbow Rehoming Centre speaks on the need to understand the commitment with Collies and Collie cross dogs

Rainbow Rehoming Centre has urged people to research what is involved before taking in a Collie dog due to high numbers of the breed ending up in dog pounds and shelters.

So far this year, the Eglinton shelter has rehomed 17 Collies and Collie-crosses that were either unwanted or stray.

Collie Lucy.

Anna Hyndman said problems often originated with people not having fully researched the breed of pup or dog they opted to take on.

“The problem we’ve seen over past years is that there are so many unwanted Collies. This year alone, to the end of July, we rehomed 17 Collies and Collie-crosses and we have four in our care at the moment. 12 of the 17 we rehomed were unwanted pets taken in from public or the council Dog Pound and the five others were strays.”

From paperwork asking owners questions before they surrender their dog, Anna said it was obvious the vast majority of people with Collie dogs gave them up because they felt the dog was too energetic and too high maintenance and needed more than they could give.

“A vast amount of these dogs are kept as backyard dogs,” she said. “People should be researching the breed beforehand and you can do that by accessing the internet and looking up the breed. Why anybody would take a highly energetic dog to a back yard is beyond me.

Collie Logan.

“People need a breed that is in parallel with their lifestyle and set-up. Having a dog that you sit at the window looking out, is breaking the dog. They are highly intelligent, have endless energy and they are bred for rounding sheep. They don’t want to be sitting in the back yard.”

Part of the problem, Anna said, is that people see Collies when they are very cute pups without realising the commitment needed. “There are also problems with unwanted Staffordshire Terriers and it’s well known that they love companionship and they do not do well in the kennel environment, and it doesn’t suit a Collie dog either to be sitting in a kennel.”

Anna said that another issue is people failing to neuter their dogs, although the groundwork put in by the Dogs Trust has ensured this issue is not as prevalent as it once was.

But there is also another societal issue, some people who want a pup at one point and then decide they can’t handle it. “The vast majority of Collie dogs that come to us are under two years of age,” Anna said.

Collie Luna.

The Rainbow Rehoming Centre has advised that the Dogs Trust still run their dog neutering scheme locally at all vets. Those on means tested benefits, including some people in work, can benefit from a reduced fee of just £35 to have their dog neutered. Collies and Collie crosses are among the breeds that are eligible. Local dog owners can ring their vets for more information and to see if they qualify.

LOGAN came into Rainbow’s care from the local dog pound. He is aged approximately one year old and is your typical Collie, lively, energetic and full of fun. Logan is a comical character who absolutely loves people and life. He does need basic training and seeks an active owner to provide him with lots of exercise and mental stimulation. Logan is suitable to rehome with children but he tends to pick and choose doggy pals wisely, so sharing a home with another dog will need research.

LUCY is a Collie cross aged one year old. Sadly she has not experienced much of the world and understandably she gets excited about everything, especially people. She is a loving and affectionate dog that adores attention, making her the ideal companion for an active new home. Although not doggy aggressive Lucy seeks a home with no other dogs and no cats.

LUNA is a Collie aged around one year old. She came into Rainbow as a stray. She can be shy at first but give her a little of your time and her true beautiful personality can be seen. Luna is suitable to rehome with other dogs but is usually afraid of cats and needs owners with plenty of time on their hands.

BILLYBOB is a large Collie cross aged 18 months. He came to Rainbow as an unwanted pet who understandably has found his arrival into the busy rescue environment unsettling. It took a while for his personality to blossom and now every day staff are showered with love and affection. He seeks a home with no children and would be suitable to rehome with big dogs but does not like his smaller canine friends.

If you are interested in offering Logan, Lucy, Luna or BillyBob a new beginning, please visit the centre during opening hours 12-4 pm Tues - Sun, or for more information please ring 028 71812882.