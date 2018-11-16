Annual Derry Journal Toy Appeal launched - now accepting donations

The Derry Journal is again asking people across the north west to dig deep and help make a local child’s Christmas extra special this year.

Now in its 19th year, the ‘Journal’ Toy Appeal runs in conjunction with St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

It continues to bring vital assistance to the charities as they attempt to make the festive season special for those many local families who struggle at this time of year.

As usual, the idea is simply to collect presents for needy children of all ages and, thanks to all those big-hearted and generous people across the local community - the campaign has helped bring Christmas cheer to thousands of local families.

The campaign has helped bring Christmas cheer to thousands of local families and let’s not forget that the person you are buying for could well be your neighbour. All we ask is that, while you are out shopping, you slip an extra present into your basket.

Derry Journal Editor, Arthur Duffy, said: “Derry people are famed for their generosity and year on year, our Toy Appeal has provided a lifeline to many families in need over the festive period. With your help, we can try to ensure no child misses out. Put an extra toy in your trolley this year or, alternatively, donate some cash or a cheque to the appeal - all donations will go directly to families in need.”

Donations gratefully accepted (new toys only) to: St. Vincent de Paul, Ozanam House, 22 Bridge Street or at the Salvation Army, John Street.

You can also drop presents off at the Northland Road Fire Station or at the Derry Journal Offices, Duncreggan Road.