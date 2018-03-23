Annual Easter Lily launch

The launch of the Easter Lily has taken place in Derry.

Speaking at the annual launch, Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney: “The Easter Lily is an emblem of unity between the different traditions within the nation, as well as the heroism of those who sacrificed so much in 1916. The lily has always had strong symbolic value, though its meaning and symbolism have changed through the ages. Today in 2018 it symbolises the possibility of unity, equality and prosperity for all the peoples of the island.

“The distribution of lilies will take place in the lead up to Easter weekend. A limited numbers of metal pin badges are also available at Peadar O Donnell’s and Checkpoint Charlie on Waterloo Street and local Sinn Féin offices.”

The Easter Sunday parade takes place on Sunday, April 1. Further details will be released shortly.