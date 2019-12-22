Annual GOAL Mile on St. Stephen’s Day

The organisers of a GOAL’s annual charity walk in Derry have urged people to consider their reflect as they pick up last minute gifts, prepare for Christmas dinner or decide upon wardrobe choices for Christmas party nights.

“Millions of others are not so lucky. Conflict, instability, poor governance and climate change have created an unprecedented level of humanitarian need,” a spokesperson said.

GOAL, an international humanitarian response agency established in Ireland over 40 years ago, is committed to working with some of the most vulnerable communities across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The annual GOAL Mile, which is held in locations the length and breadth of Ireland over the Christmas period, is one of the charity’s flagships events and is now in its 36th year.

The local GOAL Mile will take place in Derry at 12 noon on Boxing Day (Thursday December 26), starting from Sainsburys car park and going to Ebrington and back.

Organisers advised that there is no need to register. Just turn up and throw some change into the collection bucket before making your way along the quay, over the Peace Bridge to Ebrington Square and back again to finish at Sainsburys. All money collected on the day goes directly to GOAL.

The first GOAL mile in Derry was organised by Sister Bernadine, who at the time was principal of Nazareth House Primary School.

Sister Bernardine, who has since retired and is now living in Sligo, says she is delighted that local people have taken on the challenge of organising the GOAL Mile and making it a popular family Christmas tradition in Derry.