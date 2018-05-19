Another Purple Flag for Derry

Derry has secured Purple Flag status for the eighth year in a row.

The accolade recognises town and city centres meeting standards in its evening and night time economy offerings.

The Purple Flag is generally awarded to areas that are recognised as providing vibrancy and a diverse mix of entertainment, dining and culture, while also promoting safety, cleanliness and the wellbeing of residents and visitors.

Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative - which co-ordinates the Purple Flag assessment - says he’s delighted.

“This is testament to the working partnerships that exist behind the scenes within the city,” he said. “Our partners are dedicated to ensuring we meet the standards required to attain Purple Flag status.”

“To get news that we’ve been awarded the status yet again is just fantastic news for us all. It is a promotional tool for attracting business, investment and visitors to our city centre and we should be proud of that and use it to remind the world that we are a city worth visiting.

“Our evening time economy is thriving at the moment and all the businesses that operate it play a central role alongside the city centre support team including DCSDC Cleansing Department, PSNI, Foyle Search and Rescue, First Housing Support, CCTV, NI Ambulance Service, Community Safety Wardens and the Street Pastors.”

Sarah Walker, Purple Flag Programme Manager with the Association of Town and City Management, added: “There are now over 70 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland who are proudly flying the Purple Flag after working hard to gain accreditation. The award is not just about safety, but also the vibrancy and diversity of the evening and night-time offer. This can only be achieved by people working together in a strong partnership to which we are seeing great examples of across the country.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, congratulated all those who work so hard to ensure Derry meets the high standards required to achieve Purple Flag accreditation.

“There has been a marked increase in the evening footfall in the city centre in recent years because local people and visitors alike know we can offer a safe and enjoyable night out with a diverse variety of entertainment options,” said the Mayor.

“The award can aid the continued growth of our evening economy by attracting more visitors.”