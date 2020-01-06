Anthony Paul McGuigan (58) appears in court charged with Dungiven 'arson endangering life with intent'

A man charged with 'arson endangering life with intent' in relation to a fire in Dungiven was remanded in custody on Monday.

Anthony Paul McGuigan (58), with an address given as Victoria Street in Belfast, is accused in relation to an incident at Ard Na Smoll on Friday, January 3.

The particulars of the charge are that the defendant 'without lawful excuse damaged or destroyed by fire certain property...intending to damage or destroy such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged or destroyed and intending thereby to endanger the lives of various neighbouring residents'.

The defendant was in handcuffs when he was led into the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

A detective constable said he believed he could connect the defendant to the charge.

A defence solicitor said no application was being made for bail.

No further details were given to the court.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear back in court on February 3.