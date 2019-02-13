Anthony Toner comes to The Playhouse

Once memorably described as ‘James Taylor meets John Prine in a second hand book shop’ Anthony Toner will make a one-off concert appearance at The Playhouse, Derry this month to mark the release of his new album.

The singer-songwriter will celebrate his ninth album ‘Our Lady of the Wind and Rain’ at the theatre on Saturday, February 16 at 8pm.

Since the release of the hugely popular single ‘Sailortown’ ten years ago, Anthony has been constantly in forward motion, releasing a string of popular albums and playing countless live performances, where his between-song storytelling and patter have become just as much part of the show as the music. Along the way he has chalked up a string of memorable songs, including ‘Well Well Well’, ‘The Duke of Oklahoma’, ‘East of Louise’ - and recently ‘An Alphabet’, a moving song inspired by his father’s Alzheimer’s condition.

“Expect an evening of peerless musicianship, great stories and songs old and new!” Max Beer at The Playhouse said.

Anthony is famed for his engaging between-songs patter and his accomplished guitar playing, as a solo acoustic artist and on electric guitar, playing slide blues in the Ronnie Greer Blues Band. Whatever the setting, his command of the instrument and his voice are pressed into service to deliver some of the finest lyrics you’ll hear in contemporary roots music.”

Tickets £14/£12 from Box Office on (028)71268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk