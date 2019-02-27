Anti-community activity in and around Riverview Park

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has said a collective approach is needed to tackle anti-community activity in the vicinity of Riverview Park.

She said: “I was contacted by regular users of the park concerned that over the past few weekends groups of up to 20 teenagers have been gathering in and around the park and are involved in unruly behaviour that is frightening families visiting with children.

“We are trying to find out where the young people are coming from, are they from the general area, are they being dropped off in cars or is it a spill over from large groups of young people being up about the city centre at weekends.

“It can be a very frightening environment to be in with groups gathering roaring and shouting, underage drinking and all that . It’s the last thing we want to see happening at this lovely park.

“A lot of time you will find that peer pressure plays a part in youngsters getting caught up in all this.”